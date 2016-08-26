版本:
BRIEF-Nobel REIT Qtrly AFFO $954,823 versus $613,855

Aug 26 Nobel Real Estate Investment Trust

* Qtrly funds from operations $947,213 versus $611,903

* Qtrly AFFO $954,823 versus $613,855 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

