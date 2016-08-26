版本:
BRIEF-Grand Chip Investment announces interim results of takeover offer by co for Aixtron

Aug 26 Grand Chip Investment GMBH:

* Grand Chip Investment GMBH announces interim results of voluntary public takeover offer by Grand Chip Investment Gmbh for Aixtron SE

* As of Aug. 26, takeover offer has been accepted for a total of 4.6 million Aixtron shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

