BRIEF-Alere says filed a complaint against Abbott on Aug. 25

Aug 26 Alere Inc :

* Alere issues statement

* "on August 25, 2016, Alere filed a complaint against Abbott in Delaware Chancery court"

* Says expect redacted version of complaint to be publicly available next week

* Alere will "compel" Abbott to complete transaction in accordance with its terms