BRIEF-Alere says filed a complaint against Abbott on Aug. 25

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Alere Inc :
* Alere issues statement
* "on August 25, 2016, Alere filed a complaint against Abbott in Delaware Chancery court"
* Says expect redacted version of complaint to be publicly available next week
* Alere will "compel" Abbott to complete transaction in accordance with its terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
