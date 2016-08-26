版本:
BRIEF-Toromont Industries announces normal course issuer bid

Aug 26 Toromont Industries Ltd :

* Toromont Industries Ltd. - normal course issuer bid

* Entitled to purchase up to 6.7 million common shares representing 10% of its common shares in public float under NCIB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

