BRIEF-Scotts Miracle-Gro - Co, unit entered second amendment to Master Accounts Receivable Purchase agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co - Co, unit entered second amendment to amended,restated Master Accounts Receivable Purchase agreement, dated as of Sept 25, 2015
* Says amendment extends the stated termination date of agreement through October 14, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2bFNAYF Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.