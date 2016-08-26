版本:
BRIEF-Scotts Miracle-Gro - Co, unit entered second amendment to Master Accounts Receivable Purchase agreement

Aug 26 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co

* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co - Co, unit entered second amendment to amended,restated Master Accounts Receivable Purchase agreement, dated as of Sept 25, 2015

* Says amendment extends the stated termination date of agreement through October 14, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2bFNAYF Further company coverage:

