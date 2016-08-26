BRIEF-BJ's Restaurants enters first amendment to credit agreement dated Sept 3, 2014

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 BJ's Restaurants Inc :
* Effective August 24, 2016, entered first amendment to its existing amended and restated credit agreement, dated Sept 3, 2014
* Amendment increased existing unsecured revolving line of credit to $200 million from $150 million - SEC Filing
* Line of credit will be used primarily for issuance of letters of credit in connection with insurance program
* Line of credit will also be used primarily to fund a portion of company's recently previously announced stock repurchase program Source text - (bit.ly/2bDH7jM) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
