BRIEF-St. Jude says allegations made by Muddy Waters and Medsec "is false and misleading"

Aug 26 St. Jude Medical

* St. Jude medical refutes muddy waters device security allegations and reinforces security of devices and commitment to patient safety

* "Stands behind" security of devices as confirmed by independent third parties and supported through regulatory submissions

* Examined allegations made by Muddy Waters and Medsec on safety and security of pacemakers and defibrillators

* "Our analysis concluded that the majority of the observations in the report apply to older versions of the merlin@home devices"

* Conclude that allegations made by muddy waters and medsec "is false and misleading"