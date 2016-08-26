BRIEF-St. Jude says allegations made by Muddy Waters and Medsec "is false and misleading"

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 St. Jude Medical
* St. Jude medical refutes muddy waters device security allegations and reinforces security of devices and commitment to patient safety
* "Stands behind" security of devices as confirmed by independent third parties and supported through regulatory submissions
* Examined allegations made by Muddy Waters and Medsec on safety and security of pacemakers and defibrillators
* "Our analysis concluded that the majority of the observations in the report apply to older versions of the merlin@home devices"
* Conclude that allegations made by muddy waters and medsec "is false and misleading"
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.