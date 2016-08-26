版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 27日 星期六 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle Properties enters into $100 mln amended, restated unsecured credit agreement with syndicate of three banks

Aug 26 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc :

* On August 23, entered into a $100 million amended and restated unsecured credit agreement with syndicate of three banks

* Under credit agreement, may request issuance of letters of credit up to an aggregate amount of $10 million -sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2bWdNTt) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐