BRIEF-Citigroup to issue $2 bln of its debt securities

Aug 26 Citigroup Inc

* Offering of $2 billion aggregate principal amount of its debt securities - SEC filing

* Notes mature on September 1, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

