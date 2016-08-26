版本:
BRIEF-Rightside Group signs deal with Google

Aug 26 Rightside Group

* On august 22, 2016, co and Google entered into Google services agreement effective as of August 1, 2016

* Co may implement advertising links provided by Google's adsense for domains service on domain names owned by co or certain of its customers

* Pursuant to terms, will generate revenues when consumers click through listings to or otherwise view Google advertisers' advertisements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

