BRIEF-Helix Energy Solutions sees 2016 revenue $510 mln

Aug 26 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc sees 2016 revenue $510 million; sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $90 million to $120 million; sees 2016 capital expenditure $230 million

* Net debt expected to be between $330 million to $390 million at year end 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

