BRIEF-Zogenix amends manufacturing services agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Zogenix Inc
* Zogenix Inc Co, Patheon UK limited entered into amendment to the manufacturing services agreement, dated February 28, 2013
* The expiration of the term of the services agreement has been retroactively extended from July 31, 2016 to October 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
