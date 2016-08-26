版本:
BRIEF-Zogenix amends manufacturing services agreement

Aug 26 Zogenix Inc

* Zogenix Inc Co, Patheon UK limited entered into amendment to the manufacturing services agreement, dated February 28, 2013

* The expiration of the term of the services agreement has been retroactively extended from July 31, 2016 to October 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

