公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 27日 星期六

BRIEF-Energous Corp sold upto $57.2 mln in equity and other financing

Aug 26 Energous Corp :

* Sold upto $57.2 million in equity and other financing -sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2bGxYIY) Further company coverage:

