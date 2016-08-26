版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 27日 星期六 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-North American Energy Partners elects to redeem its 9.125% series 1 senior unsecured debentures due 2017

Aug 26 North American Energy Partners Inc :

* North American Energy Partners elects to redeem its 9.125% series 1 senior unsecured debentures due 2017

* Record date for redemption will be September 26, 2016

* Redemption price of 100% of principal amount of notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐