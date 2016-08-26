BRIEF-Carl Icahn says bought another 2.3 mln shares of Herbalife on August 26

Aug 26 Carl Icahn

* Carl Icahn issues statement regarding Herbalife

* Carl Icahn says "i continue to believe in Herbalife"

* Carl Icahn says "i have never given Jefferies an order to sell any of our Herbalife shares"

* Carl Icahn says today bought another 2.3 million shares of Herbalife Source text (bit.ly/2c2qtvh)