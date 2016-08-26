版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 27日 星期六 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-Brinker International's CEO reports open market sale of 30,000 shares of co's common stock for $54.26/share

Aug 26 Brinker International Inc :

* Ceo reports open market sale of 30,000 shares of co's common stock for average price of $54.26/share on Aug 25 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2bvL2gV) Further company coverage:

