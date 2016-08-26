版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 27日 星期六

BRIEF-VMware reaffirms previously provided FY 2016 revenue, cash flow guidance

Aug 26 VMware Inc :

* Reaffirmed the fiscal year 2016 revenue and cash flow guidance that it had previously provided on July 18, 2016 - sec filing

* FY 2016 revenue view $7.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2bGv16X) Further company coverage:

