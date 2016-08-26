BRIEF-Consolidated Water Co signs a public-private partnership contract for the Rosarito, Mexico desalination plant

Aug 26 Consolidated Water Co Ltd

* Consolidated Water Co. Ltd announces signing of a public-private partnership contract for the Rosarito, Mexico desalination plant

* Total project cost is expected to be approximately 9 billion Mexican pesos, or approximately us$490 million

* Annual revenues from project are expected to be approximately 1.02 billion Mexican pesos, or approximately us$55.5 million

* AdR expects to raise Mexican peso denominated debt financing through a consortium

* At end of operating period plant and aqueducts will be transferred to cea