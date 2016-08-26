BRIEF-Consolidated Water Co signs a public-private partnership contract for the Rosarito, Mexico desalination plant

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Consolidated Water Co Ltd
* Consolidated Water Co. Ltd announces signing of a public-private partnership contract for the Rosarito, Mexico desalination plant
* Total project cost is expected to be approximately 9 billion Mexican pesos, or approximately us$490 million
* Annual revenues from project are expected to be approximately 1.02 billion Mexican pesos, or approximately us$55.5 million
* AdR expects to raise Mexican peso denominated debt financing through a consortium
* At end of operating period plant and aqueducts will be transferred to cea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.