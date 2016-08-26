版本:
BRIEF-Canam Group Inc says it has reorganized its structural steel activities

Aug 26 Canam Group Inc

* Canam Group Inc says it has reorganized its structural steel activities

* Project management and structural steel staffing levels are being reduced by approximately thirty positions

* Says Kurt Langsenkamp will oversee Canam-Heavy

* Says layoffs are concentrated in Boucherville administrative center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

