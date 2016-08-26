BRIEF-Canam Group Inc says it has reorganized its structural steel activities

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Canam Group Inc
* Canam Group Inc says it has reorganized its structural steel activities
* Project management and structural steel staffing levels are being reduced by approximately thirty positions
* Says Kurt Langsenkamp will oversee Canam-Heavy
* Says layoffs are concentrated in Boucherville administrative center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.