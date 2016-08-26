BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler's CEO says co's new U.S. monthly auto sales has improved

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne:
* Fiat chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says he will not comment now on Canadian labor talks with Unifor union or future plant in Brampton, Ontario
* FCA CEO says company's new U.S. Monthly auto sales is improved and working well
* Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says he will not comment on specific allegations of auto dealer group in Illinois in litigation
* FCA CEO says there are "real viable options" for company to partner with another to continue to make sedan cars
* Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says he will say more about partnership for sedan car partnership in time Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.