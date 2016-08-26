版本:
BRIEF-Mannatech, Sam Caster end arbitration proceedings

Aug 26 Mannatech Inc :

* Mannatech Inc, Sam Caster end arbitration proceedings

* Agreed to not pursue its rights to enforce certain covenants under prior consulting agreements with Caster and Wonder Enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

