版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 27日 星期六 00:26 BJT

BRIEF-Abbott Laboratories says "Alere's lawsuit is without merit"

Aug 26 Abbott Laboratories :

* Abbott Laboratories says "Alere's lawsuit is without merit"

* Compliant with obligations under merger agreement with Alere

* "continues to work toward regulatory approvals despite Alere's nearly six month delay in filing its 2015 10-K"

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐