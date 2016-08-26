版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 27日 星期六 01:13 BJT

BRIEF-Hispanica International Delights of America says raised $50 mln in debt financing

Aug 26 Hispanica International Delights Of America Inc

* Files to say it raised $50 million in debt financing - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2bVHzrs) Further company coverage:

