BRIEF-Facebook changes 'Trending' feature to make it "more automated" - Blog

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Facebook:
* Making changes to Trending feature on facebook to make product "more automated"
* Trending feature on Facebook will no longer require people to write descriptions for Trending Topics
* More algorithmically driven process allows company to scale trending to cover more topics and make it available to more people globally over time
* List of topics one sees as Trending still personalized based on factors like pages liked, location, what is "trending across Facebook overall"
* Instead of seeing story description in Trending, users will now see a "simplified topic", number of people talking about that topic on Facebook Source text - bit.ly/2bV71Pa Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.