公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 27日 星期六 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Lilly Ventures Fund I reports 12.9 percent stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc as of Aug. 16

Aug 26 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc :

* Lilly Ventures Fund I LLC reports 12.9 pct stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc as of August 16- Sec filing

* Lilly Ventures Fund I LLC reports 12.9 pct stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc as of August 16 -Sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2bp0KNU) Further company coverage:

