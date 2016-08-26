BRIEF-Viacom says Philippe Dauman reports sale of 166,169 shares

Aug 26 Viacom Inc

* Philippe Dauman reports open market sale of 166,169 shares of co's class b common stock on august 24 - SEC filing

* Philippe dauman reports open market sale of 86,883 co's class b common stock at average price of $41.51/share on aug 25

* Philippe Dauman's open market sale of shares reported on aug 24 were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $41.50 to $42.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: