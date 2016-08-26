BRIEF-Amarin Corporation announces mandatory exchange of some senior notes

Aug 26 Amarin Corporation Plc

* Amarin announces mandatory exchange of exchangeable senior notes issued in may 2014 and november 2015

* Corsicanto says issuer exercised option to mandatorily exchange all $118.734 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.50% may 2014 notes into adss of amarin

* Amarin will issue 384.6154 adss per $1,000 principal amount of 2015 notes, subject to certain adjustments as provided in 2015 notes

* Exercise of option to mandatorily exchange all $31.266 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.50% november 2015 notes into adss