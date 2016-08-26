BRIEF-Amarin Corporation announces mandatory exchange of some senior notes

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Amarin Corporation Plc
* Amarin announces mandatory exchange of exchangeable senior notes issued in may 2014 and november 2015
* Corsicanto says issuer exercised option to mandatorily exchange all $118.734 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.50% may 2014 notes into adss of amarin
* Amarin will issue 384.6154 adss per $1,000 principal amount of 2015 notes, subject to certain adjustments as provided in 2015 notes
* Exercise of option to mandatorily exchange all $31.266 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.50% november 2015 notes into adss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
