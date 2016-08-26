BRIEF-Misonix appoints Stavros Vizirgianakis as interim CEO, effective September 2

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Misonix Inc :
* Stavros Vizirgianakis agreed to serve, on an unpaid basis, as company's interim chief executive officer, effective September 2, 2016
* Co, Michael Mcmanus Jr., CEO, entered into a retirement agreement and general release - sec filing
* Pursuant to agreement, Michael Mcmanus Jr to resign as director, chairman of board and retire as president, ceo of company
* Co, Vizirgianakis are in negotiations for Vizirgianakis to accept employment as company' s full-time chief executive officer Source text (bit.ly/2bmBxVt) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
