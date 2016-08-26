BRIEF-Misonix appoints Stavros Vizirgianakis as interim CEO, effective September 2

Aug 26 Misonix Inc :

* Stavros Vizirgianakis agreed to serve, on an unpaid basis, as company's interim chief executive officer, effective September 2, 2016

* Co, Michael Mcmanus Jr., CEO, entered into a retirement agreement and general release - sec filing

* Pursuant to agreement, Michael Mcmanus Jr to resign as director, chairman of board and retire as president, ceo of company

* Co, Vizirgianakis are in negotiations for Vizirgianakis to accept employment as company' s full-time chief executive officer