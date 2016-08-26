版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 27日 星期六 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $500 mln

Aug 26 Ardmore Shipping Corp :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - sec filing

* Shareholder may also offer and sell, from time to time, up to 1.5 million common shares - sec filing

* Intends to use proceeds for paying or refinancing all or portion of indebtedness outstanding Source text (bit.ly/2bV8S6h) Further company coverage:
