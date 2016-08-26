BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics enters into first amendment to loan, security agreement with Hercules Capital, other banks, other financial institutions

Aug 26 Agile Therapeutics Inc :

* Entered into first amendment to loan and security agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc, other banks,other financial institutions

* First amendment extends interest-only payments until January 31, 2017 in connection with first tranche of $16.5 million of term loan

* Amendment extends co's option to draw down second tranche of $8.5 million of term loan facility provided under loan agreement until Mar 31,2017 Source text (bit.ly/2bGyw1w) Further company coverage: