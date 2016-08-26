BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics enters into first amendment to loan, security agreement with Hercules Capital, other banks, other financial institutions

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Agile Therapeutics Inc :
* Entered into first amendment to loan and security agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc, other banks,other financial institutions
* First amendment extends interest-only payments until January 31, 2017 in connection with first tranche of $16.5 million of term loan
* Amendment extends co's option to draw down second tranche of $8.5 million of term loan facility provided under loan agreement until Mar 31,2017 Source text (bit.ly/2bGyw1w) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
