BRIEF-HG Vora Capital Management LLC reports 9.96 percent stake in tronc Inc

Aug 26 tronc Inc :

* HG Vora Capital Management LLC Reports 9.96 Percent Stake In Tronc Inc -Sec filing

* Engaged, continue to engage, in communications with management, board of tronc, concerning strategic alternatives, including potential sale of co Source text (bit.ly/2bqqNiJ) Further company coverage:

