版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 27日 星期六 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-China XD Plastics Co Ltd's Xinda Holding Co enters into a facility agreement of US$180 mln on Aug 22

Aug 26 China Xd Plastics Co Ltd :

* Xinda Holding Company Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of registrant, entered into a facility agreement on August 22, 2016

* Xinda Holding (HK) entered into loan facility in amount of US$180 million with consortium of banks, financial institutions- sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2bGA3EY) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐