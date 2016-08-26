版本:
2016年 8月 27日

BRIEF-Atlas Resource Partners receives approval of its prepackaged restructuring

Aug 26 Atlas Resource Partners Lp

* Atlas Resource Partners receives approval of its prepackaged restructuring

* Co expected to emerge as titan energy, LLC on September 1, 2016, pursuant to prepackaged plan

* Prepackaged plan was approved by 100% of lenders in partnership's revolving credit facility

* Prepackaged plan was also approved by 100% of lenders in partnership's second lien credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
