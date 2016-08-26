版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 27日 星期六 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Carl Icahn reports 20.78 percent stake in Herbalife Ltd as of Aug 26

Aug 26 Herbalife Ltd :

* Carl Icahn reports 20.78 pct stake in Herbalife Ltd as of August 26 -SEC filing

* Carl C. Icahn earlier reported a stake 18.32 percent stake in Herbalife as of July 15, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2bNhE6H) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐