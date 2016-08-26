版本:
BRIEF-Digicel Group Ltd files to withdraw U.S. IPO plans

Aug 26 Digicel Group Ltd :

* Files to withdraw U.S. IPO plans - sec filing

* Company is requesting ipo withdrawal in light of current unfavorable market conditions - sec filing

* Digicel group ltd had previously filed for U.S. IPO of up to $200 million of class a common shares in June 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2bN1SKx) Further company coverage:

