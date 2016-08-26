BRIEF-Louisiana-Pacific enters agreements with issuers of notes receivable from asset sales due May through Oct 2018

Aug 26 Louisiana-Pacific Corp :

* Louisiana-Pacific - On Aug 26, 2016, LP entered agreements with issuers of notes receivable from asset sales due may through October 2018 - SEC filing

* Louisiana-Pacific Corp says notes receivable associated with agreements total $410.0 million

* Louisiana-Pacific - agreements with issuers to provide for acceleration of collection of notes receivable from asset sales to Nov 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2bmIkhN) Further company coverage: