版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 27日 星期六 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics enters into an at market issuance sales agreement with FBR capital markets & Co, others

Aug 26 Abeona Therapeutics Inc :

* On August 26, Co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with FBR capital markets & co and others - sec filing

* May sell through agents shares of co, par value $0.01 per share with an aggregate sales price of up to $75 million Source text (bit.ly/2bNjTaq) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐