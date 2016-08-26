版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 27日 星期六 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Herbalife responds to Carl Icahn's purchase of 2.3 mln shares

Aug 26 Herbalife Ltd :

* Herbalife responds to Icahn purchase of 2.3 million shares

* "Appreciate support of all of our investors and are particularly grateful to Carl Icahn" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐