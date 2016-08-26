BRIEF-Magnetation LLC announces potential shutdown of its Minnesota, Indiana facilities

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Magnetation LLC :
* Magnetation LLC announces potential shutdown of its Minnesota and Indiana facilities
* Has entered into an agreement with AK Steel Corporation, Magnetation Inc and company's senior secured lenders
* Intends to continue operating in normal course until shutdown of plants
* If implemented, any shutdown would occur on or after September 30, 2016
* Failure of additional financing and/or third party purchaser, will seek bankruptcy court approval of agreement on or before Sept 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
