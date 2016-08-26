版本:
BRIEF-OpGen files for stock shelf of up to $50 million

Aug 26 OpGen Inc :

* Files for stock shelf of up to $50 million - SEC filing

* In addition, selling shareholders offering up to 185,250 shares of co's common stock underlying warrant Source text (bit.ly/2bneCGA) Further company coverage:

