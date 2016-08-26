版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 27日 星期六 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Braydon Capital Corporation to acquire 18.5 mln common shares of Kerr Mines

Aug 26 Braydon Capital Corporation

* It has entered into a debt conversion agreement with Kerr Mines Inc

* Braydon has agreed to acquire 18.5 million common shares of Kerr Mines Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐