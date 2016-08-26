BRIEF-Lightstream announces receipt of commitment letters, amendments to recapitalization support agreement, revised meetings date

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Lightstream Resources Ltd :
* Lightstream announces receipt of commitment letters, amendments to recapitalization support agreement and revised meetings date
* Has obtained commitments from a syndicate of lenders to provide a new CDN$400 million revolving credit facility to company
* In conjunction with obtaining facility commitments, co and ad hoc committee agreed to certain amendments to restructuring support agreement
* Amendments require co's shareholder, noteholder meeting be moved from Sept 13, 2016 and be held no later than Sept 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
