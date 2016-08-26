BRIEF-Impax Laboratories issues nationwide recall for one lot of ODT

Aug 26 Impax Laboratories Inc :

* Impax laboratories Inc issues voluntary, nationwide recall for one lot of Lamotrigine Orally Disintegrating Tablet 200 mg due to the potential for 100 mg blister cards being packaged in 200 mg containers

* Affected lot was distributed between June 13, 2016 and August 10, 2016 to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacies nationwide