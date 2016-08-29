版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 18:11 BJT

BRIEF-Bankers Petroleum announces results of the binding third-party audit regarding the 2011 tax dispute

Aug 29 Bankers Petroleum Ltd

* Bankers Petroleum announces results of the binding third-party audit regarding the 2011 tax dispute

* Report determes Co correctly stated 2011 expenses as cost recoverable according to petroleum agreement, license agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

