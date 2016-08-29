版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一

BRIEF-Ovascience says it has finalized its commercial agreement with IVF Japan Group

Aug 29 Ovascience Inc

* Says it has finalized its commercial agreement with IVF Japan Group

* Says augment treatment is now available in Japan to women through clinic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

