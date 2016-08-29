版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 19:00 BJT

BRIEF-Canopy Growth posts Q1 loss of $0.04/share

Aug 29 Canopy Growth Corp:

* Canopy Growth reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 300 percent to C$7.0 million

* Canopy Growth Corp qtrly loss per share of $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐