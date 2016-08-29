BRIEF-Cemex agrees to sell some of its U.S. assets to GCC

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
Aug 29 Cemex Sab De Cv:
* Cemex and GCC agree on terms and conditions for sale of certain U.S. assets
* Says GCC will pay Cemex U.S.$306 million
* Currently expect to finalize transaction before end of 2016
* Cemex's cement plant in Lyons, Colorado and cement terminal in Florence, Colorado are no longer part of assets being sold to GCC
* Citigroup is acting as financial advisor to Cemex in transaction
* Assets mainly consist of cement plant in Odessa, 2 cement terminals, building materials business in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, new Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.