公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一

BRIEF-Tonix announces successful end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA for TNX-102 SL

Aug 29 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals announces successful end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA for TNX-102 SL in post-traumatic stress disorder

* Expects that first phase 3 study will be in military-related PTSD patients

* Says expects second phase 3 study will be in predominantly civilian PTSD patients. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

