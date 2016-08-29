版本:
BRIEF-Equity Commonwealth Completes $416.9 Mln Midwest Portfolio Sale

Aug 29 Equity Commonwealth

* Completed sale of a four-property office portfolio totaling 3.1 million square feet for a gross sale price of $416.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

