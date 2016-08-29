BRIEF-K2 Principal Fund says after acquisition K2 owns 18 mln shares of Telesta

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
Aug 29 Telesta Therapeutics Inc
* K2 Principal Fund acquired ownership of an aggregate of 18 million common shares in capital Telesta Thereapeutics Inc
* K2 Principal Fund L.P. Says after acquisition K2 owns 18 million shares, which represent approximately 5.94% of issued and outstanding shares of Telesta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.