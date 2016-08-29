版本:
BRIEF-K2 Principal Fund says after acquisition K2 owns 18 mln shares of Telesta

Aug 29 Telesta Therapeutics Inc

* K2 Principal Fund acquired ownership of an aggregate of 18 million common shares in capital Telesta Thereapeutics Inc

* K2 Principal Fund L.P. Says after acquisition K2 owns 18 million shares, which represent approximately 5.94% of issued and outstanding shares of Telesta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

